Teaser released for Mahira’s ‘Baarwan Khiladi’

Mahira Khan shared a teaser for her upcoming cricket-related web series Baarwan Khiladi. “Here’s a sneak peek into the world of Baarwan Khiladi,” Mahira tweeted on Friday.

‘Baarwan Khiladi’ is Mahira Khan’s first venture into production. It stars Sarmad Khoosat, Kinza Hashmi, Mira Sethi, Daniyal Zafar and YouTuber Shahveer Jafry. Khaqan Shahnawaz, Zarrar Khan and Meer Yousuf are also part of the cast.

Mahira called Baarwan Khiladi a coming-of-age story about friendships, relationships, love and courage.

The series will be released on a Pakistani OTT platform Tapmad.

“I wanted my first production to be streamed on a Pakistani platform,” she said. “Cricket is at the heart and soul of so many Pakistanis, yet there has been a dearth of quality content around it.”

Baarwan Khiladi has been written by Shahid Dogar, directed by Adnan Sarwar and co-produced by Nina Kahsif.

The series’ first season will be released on Tapmad TV after the PSL final.