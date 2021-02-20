All Blacks great Dan Carter retires from professional rugby

WELLINGTON: New Zealand’s Dan Carter, who won two World Cups and is world rugby’s record points scorer, has announced his retirement from professional rugby. The fly-half, 38, won the last of his 112 All Blacks caps with a man-of-the-match display in the 2015 World Cup final win over Australia. He has since played for French club Racing 92 and Japan’s Kobelco Steelers. The three-time world player of the year returned to New Zealand for a brief spell with the Auckland Blues in 2020. In an emotional post on Instagram on Saturday, Carter wrote: “I’ve thought about this on so many occasions but today is the day and I am very grateful that I can do it on my terms. I’m officially retiring from professional rugby. A sport I’ve played 32 years which has helped shape me into the person I am today. I can’t thank everyone who has played a part in my journey enough, particularly you, the fans. I’m excited about my next chapter in life and what that will look like. “For now, I’m sad to walk away from playing but the timing is right. Rugby will always be a part of my life.”













