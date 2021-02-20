Navy conducts joint drills with Russia, Sri Lanka

Pakistan Navy conducted joint drills, Arabian Monsoon 2021 and Lion Star-II, with the naval forces of Russia and Sri Lanka, respectively, at the culmination of multinational maritime exercise Aman-21. A spokesperson of the Navy on Saturday said the exercises were held in the north Arabian Sea and were also attended by the aerial assets of the Pakistan Navy and Pakistan Air Force (PAF). The joint drills represent Pakistan Navy’s commitment to promote and balance a safe maritime environment in the region. Pakistan Navy Ships Alamgir and Aslat took part in the drill with ships of Russian Federation Navy, Admiral Grigorovich and Dmitriy Rogachov in the North Arabian Sea. Besides, Pakistan Navy Ship Zulfiquar also conducted bilateral Exercise Lion Star-II with Sri Lankan Navy Ship Gajabahu. In these exercises, fixed and rotary wing aircraft of Pakistan Naval Aviation as well as PAF Fighters also participated. The exercises included anti-surface, anti-air warfare, manoeuvring and communication serials. Bilateral exercises Arabian Monsoon 2021 and Lion Star-II were conducted to further enhance the cooperation and interoperability with navies of Russian Federation and Sri Lanka respectively. These engagements are also testimony of PN’s resolve to work towards regional peace and maintain close relations with all friendly navies.













