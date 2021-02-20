What will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle name their second child?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle recently announced they were expecting their second child. The news was released with a black and white portrait of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, in which Meghan lay on her husband’s lap in a garden, with her hand on her bump. Since the announcement, there has been much speculation over what the royals will name their child. Bookies traditionally bet upon a royal baby’s name and sex. People had earlier bet on Prince William and Kate’s children’s name, followed by Prince Harry and Meghan’s first child name and sex. This time too, bookmakers have already started ranking the odds on what the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s second baby will be called. As per a list compiled by Betfair, an international online sports betting provider, the names Oliver and Diana have bagged the top positions, reported The Independent. This is followed by Arthur and Grace, Philip, Albert, George and Isabella.













