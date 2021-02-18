Zafar pays musical tribute to Sadpara

Singer and actor Ali Zafar has released a musical tribute “Tum Chalay Ao Paharon Ki Qasam” to Muhammad Ali known as Ali Sadpara, a high-altitude mountaineer, whose heart, spirit and courage will forever be a source of pride and respect for all Pakistanis.

Muhammad Ali Sadpara is the only Pakistani to have climbed eight of the world’s fourteen highest mountains, and he made the first ever winter ascent of the world’s ninth highest peak, Nanga Parbat. Notable achievements of Ali Sadpara are: Gasherbrum II in 2006, Nanga Parbat four times, GI in 2010, Broad Peak Fore summit in 2012, Broad Peak in 2017, K2 in 2018, and Lhotse Makalu and Manaslu in 2019.

Muhammad Ali Sadpara, John Snorri from Iceland and JP Mohr Prieto from Chile, went missing on February 5 during the expedition to K2.

Ali Zafar has sung the song “Tum Chalay Ao Pahaaron Ki Qasam” in his melodious voice that tugs at the heartstrings.

According to a statement released by Ali Zafar’s team, the song itself is a tribute to heroism and courage of Ali Sadpara and Ali Zafar was thoroughly disturbed when he learned that that the mountaineer had gone missing. Ali Zafar released his version of the same song that Sadpara was singing with his mates.

On his YouTube channel, Ali Zafar said that no nation can thrive without recognizing and celebrating their heroes. Ali Sadpara was one such unsung hero who dedicated his entire life and risked it to accomplish unprecedented feats for his country. “This is the least I could do: sing for an unsung hero so that he is etched into our memories for as long as there is music,” said Ali Zafar.

