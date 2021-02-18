‘Groove mera’ is a win over classism: Meesha

Singer Meesha Shafi defended the PSL anthem Groove Mera, saying that it’s a win over a “rigged system” that favours only a few artists.

“Groove Mera isn’t just a musical win,” Shafi said on Tuesday, “but it’s also a win over classism [and] post-colonial inferiority complex.”

She said Pakistani music industry favours only a few artists. “It’s a shame that we deny ourselves legendary talent like Naseebo Lal.”

Shafi praised the entire team behind Groove Mera, including composers Xulfi and Natasha Noorani.

Actor Mehwish Hayat was also among those who loved Naseebo in Groove Mera, calling its composition “bold and fresh.”

Groove Mera features Naseebo Lal, Aima Baig and Young Stunners (Talha Anjum and Talhah Yunus) on vocals. It was released on February 6.