Teaser out for Faysal Quraishi’s ‘Sorry’

Actor Faysal Quraishi is all set to return to the big screen after six years with his upcoming film Sorry.

“Kyun bhaag rahe ho zindagi se [why are you running from life]?” a voice says in the teaser, to which Quraishi replies that he is not running away, but flying.

‘Raqeeb Se’ actor Faryal Mehmood will play the lead opposite Quraishi. Aamina Sheikh and Zahid Ahmed are also part of the cast.

Mohabbat Tujhe Alvida actor Sonya Hussyn was roped in to play the lead first, but she had to leave due to conflicting schedules.

Director Sohail Javed said the film’s shoot was put on hold in February 2019, when his father passed away. “A group of people started a social media campaign against our film,” he said. “Thankfully, we had a team which did not give up on us.”

Sohail has co-written the film with screenwriter Asma Nabeel.