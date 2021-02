The United Arab Emirates will soon open its visa center in Lahore, according to a report.

UAE’s Ambassador Hamad Obaid Alzaabi said this in a meeting with Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, the Al-Arabiya Urdu service reported.

The UAE diplomat expressed interest in bilateral cooperation in different sectors, particularly construction and health.

Ambassador Alzaabi later met with Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar.