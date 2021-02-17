UN to ensure quick vaccination of peacekeepers: Munir

Pakistan has expressed the confidence that the United Nations (UN) will ensure vaccination of all peacekeepers against Covid-19 quickly and equitably. Addressing the plenary meeting of Special Committee on Peacekeeping Operations at the United Nations, Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the UN Munir Akram said, “All our peacekeepers are essential workers.” He commended the UN for maintaining the continuity of UN peacekeeping and preserving the safety of peacekeepers, during the devastating COVID 19 crisis.

The Permanent Representative said the UN peacekeeping is a success story and Pakistan takes pride in its contributions of two hundred thousand peacekeepers in 46 UN Missions. Munir Akram said the UN peacekeepers should be equipped with the best available capabilities including rapid reaction units, aviation, intelligence, hospitals, UAVs and satellite communications to ensure their safety and security.