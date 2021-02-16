Online sale of tickets for PSL 6 will start tomorrow

KARACHI: The Pakistan cricket board today confirmed ticket prices for 30 of the 34 matches, which will be played from 20 February to 16 March. Ticket denominations for the Qualifier, two Eliminators and the final, to be played from 18-22 March, will be announced closer to time.

Following the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) decision to allow 20 per cent crowds to attend each match day of the HBL Pakistan Super League.

Meanwhile, the PCB has decided to increase the prices of the PSL 6 tickets, with booking for the tickets expected to start from tomorrow.

The PCB added that further details about the pricing and availability of tickets will be shared soon.

PCB Director Commercial Babar Hamid said: “We are very happy to bring the fans back to the stadiums, despite the small number, we totally look forward to welcoming them at the two venues as they will create an incredible atmosphere which will surely motivate the players to give their absolute best.”