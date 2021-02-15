CNS, foreign delegates discuss defence collaborations, maritime security

Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi held separate meetings with different leading dignitaries taking part in ongoing Multinational Maritime Exercise Aman-21 on Monday. According to the Spokesperson of Pakistan Navy, these dignitaries include, Southern Fleet Commander of Iran Commodore Arya Shafaqat, Director of Naval Operations Centre Iraq Brigadier Wael Abdul Mohsin Shayyin, Deputy Hydrographer of Nigerian Navy Commodore Sunday Daniel and Area Commander of Palestinian Navy Commodre Hazem S N Abu Hannoud. Matters of defence collaborations and maritime security were discussed during these interactions. The Naval Chief thanked the dignitaries for participation in the exercise to enhance the collaborative efforts for peace and maritime security. He also highlighted Pakistan Navy’s initiatives taken to ensure maritime security and peace in the region through Regional Maritime Security Patrol and regular engagements with other countries. The visiting dignitaries highly appreciated and acknowledged Pakistan Navy’s efforts and commitments in support of collaborative maritime security in the region and conduct of 7th multinational maritime exercise Aman-21.













