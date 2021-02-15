Argentina is one of South America’s premier birding destinations, encompassing a range of habitats — from rainforests and pampas grasslands to the wetlands of the Iberá and the wilderness of Tierra del Fuego. Surprisingly, despite the strong interest in Argentina’s rich avian population, the country has until now lacked a credible, modern field guide to its birds. Authoritative and up-to-date, Birds of Argentina and the South-west Atlantic provides detailed species accounts, a plethora of distribution maps, and close to 200 stunning color plates illustrating every species and many distinct plumages and subspecies, including 28 endemics and 17 near-endemics. This essential book will satisfy researchers, birders, and conservationists alike, says a review on the Princeton University Press website. The book carries more than 2,300 images illustrate 1,075 species, including all residents, migrants, and vagrants. This essential book will satisfy all birders, from newcomers to the most serious enthusiasts.













