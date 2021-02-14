Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal’s house party sees Sara Ali Khan, Tiger Shroff and Disha in attendance

Newlyweds Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal hosted a house party on Friday. The couple, who got married in an intimate ceremony on January 24, invited their close friends to celebrate their nuptials. Among those who attended the close-knit celebrations were Varun’s Coolie No 1 co-actor Sara Ali Khan as well as Kiara Advani who will be sharing the screen with him in his next, Jug Jugg Jeeyo.

Sara Ali Khan was photographed as she arrived at Varun’s residence in Mumbai. Rumoured couple Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani arrived together for the party. Filmmaker Karan Johar, who was among the few industry people who attended Varun-Natasha’s wedding, also attended his house party on Friday. Malaika Arora came along with rumoured beau Arjun Kapoor and his sister Anshula Kapoor.