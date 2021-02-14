PML-N pledges to support Yousaf Raza Gilani in Senate elections

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has announced to support Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) candidate Yousaf Raza Gilani in the March 3 Senate elections.

The decision was taken after a meeting between PML-N Senior Vice-President Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Yousaf Raza Gilani. During the meeting, the two leaders held consultations on fielding a joint candidate of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) in the Senate elections.

Yousaf Raza Gilani submitted his nomination papers on Saturday as joint candidate of the PDM in the March 3 senate elections. Two former prime ministers – Raja Pervez Ashraf and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi – acted as proponent and seconder in his nomination papers. Raja Pervez Ashraf is the proposer of Gilani, whereas Shahid Khaqan Abbasi is the seconder in the nomination papers.

Earlier in the day, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah visited the Election Commission office in Karachi amid submission of nomination papers of Pakistan People’s Party’s candidates for Senate. The chief minister was accompanied by Senator Sherry Rehman, provincial minister Imtiaz Shaikh and Jameel Soomro. The PPP’s candidates for Senate from Sindh, Sherry Rehman, Saleem Mandviwala, Taj Haider and Farooq H Naik, submitted their nomination papers to the Election Commission. From Punjab, the son-in-law of Raja Pervez Ashraf, Raja Azeemul Haq, will contest the Senate elections.