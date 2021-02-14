‘Peaceful citizens must visit places of worships to know each other’

Leaders and scholars from different religions and faiths, while visiting different mosques, an Imambargah, churches, and a gurdwara, requested all peaceful citizens to enter diverse places of worships to gain more knowledge, understand, and know each other.

Under the umbrella of the Living Together Movement, these leaders from Islam, Christianity, and Sikhism visited the Badshahi Mosque, Gurdwara Dehra Sahib, Presbyterian Church and an Imambargah to help prevent and resolve misunderstanding and misinterpretation through dialogue, and open-hearted discussions.

Speaking with the participants, Grand Imam Maulana Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad who also heads Ruet-e-Hilal Committee said that Islam is a religion of tolerance and mercy. “Islam is a religion of coexistence and not of violence,” he said, and noted that Muslims should follow true Islamic tradition of tolerant treatment of people from different religions.

Later, Living Together Movement leader Javaid William said that they are working with different communities in Punjab and other provinces to further educate and connect communities in a peaceful manner. “Our mission is to teach understanding that leads to respectful relationships among diverse faiths,” he said.

It is pertinent to mention here that members of the Living Together Movement, organized in multiple group forums, are peace-driven citizens and leaders who recognize the same humanity in all and are passionate about bridging the gap between different religions, and generations in order to increase respect, acceptance, understanding and harmony.