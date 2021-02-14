Punjab to be turned into tourist hub from Murree to Cholistan: CM

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has said the province has a great potential for tourism and it will be turned into a tourist hub from Murree to Cholistan.

The chief minister said this while talking to media persons during his visit to Cholistan, Bahawalpur, on Saturday.

Buzdar said that tourism is very close to his heart, adding Covid-19 affected the tourist activities but now the same are being restored. Promoting tourism will create new job opportunities, the chief minister stated. He further maintained that the government will take all possible steps to promote tourism in the province.

He said the government is focusing on the development of backward areas. The funds allocated for Southern Punjab have been ring-fenced, while secretaries appointed in Southern Punjab Secretariat have been empowered, he further said. The journey of progress and development will be continued under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he vowed.

Buzdar said that there is no shortage of funds to Tourism Development Corporation Punjab (TDCP). He maintained that he is ready to provide as many resources as TDCP required. Funds of Rs200 million have been released for the water supply schemes in Cholistan. Special relaxation will be given to the local teachers of Cholistan in recruitment. The quota of the veterinary sector will also be enhanced in Cholistan, he maintained.

The chief minister said that off-grid electricity will be provided to Cholistan and other areas. He said that he is visiting every nook and corner of Punjab and personally monitoring the development projects. He asked the media to point out the problems and he would ensure prompt action on their news.

He said that the candidates have been announced for the Senate election, claiming, “Victory will be ours in Senate Insha Allah.” He said that election ordinance of local government has been issued and the government wants to transfer the power at the grassroots level. Local government elections will soon be held in Punjab, he added.

Earlier, the chief minister visited Tourism Development Corporation Punjab resorts. He also inaugurated various development projects for Bahawalpur. He also participated in the ceremony of Cholistan Desert Rally 2021. He also inaugurated TDCP Cholistan desert resort and double-decker bus service for the tourists for Bahawalpur.

Buzdar inspected the double-decker bus and purchased the first ticket, worth Rs300. He said that another promise made with the people of Bahawalpur has been fulfilled. Double-decker bus service is a gift for the citizens of Bahawalpur from the PTI government. He said the people will be able to visit tourist and historical places through this double-decker bus. Special rates have been fixed for the elderly and differently-abled people, he added.

Buzdar also attended the Cholistan Desert Rally 2021 in Dilwish Stadium. The para-gliders made low flight near the stage and gave a guard of honour to the chief minister.

Buzdar also witnessed desert bike race and appreciated the professional expertise of the bikers. He also inspected food courts and stalls of local handicrafts. Buzdar congratulated the administration and the concerned institutions for holding a successful Cholistan Desert Rally.

He said such events not only promote tourism but also highlight the soft image of the country. He termed public interest in Cholistan Rally a good omen.