Gold Rate In Pakistan Today

Karachi is the main hub of the gold market, in Pakistan, Karachi is leading for the gold price, every city follows Karachi Sarafa Bazar Association for the gold price, Today gold rates for different cities including Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta are the same.

Gold Rate In Pakistan, 11 February 2021

Gold Rate 24K Gold 22K Gold 21K Gold 18K Gold per Tola Gold Rs. 108500 Rs. 99458 Rs. 94938 Rs. 81375 per 10 Gram Rs. 93020 Rs. 85268 Rs. 81393 Rs. 69765 per Gram Gold Rs. 9302 Rs. 8527 Rs. 8139 Rs. 6977

Check the latest Gold prices updated on Daily Times news’s website. The standards of gold rates are accumulated in London Bullion Market and sometimes by IMF as they have the sole authority.

