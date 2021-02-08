Teenager Sinner wins Great Ocean Road Open title

MELBOURNE: Italian teenager Jannik Sinner beat compatriot Stefano Travaglia 7-6(4) 6-4 in the Great Ocean Road Open final on Sunday, becoming the youngest player to have won two ATP titles since Novak Djokovic in 2006. The 19-year-old, who won the Sofia Open at the end of last year, came through a marathon contest against Karen Khachanov in the previous round of the Australian Open warm-up and made a slow start to the final, having to wrestle back a break of serve in the opening set before taking it in a tiebreak. Sinner twice led by a break in the second set but failed to drive home his advantage, allowing Travaglia to stick around in the contest. But a third break at 4-4 put Sinner in position to serve for the match and he sealed his second career title when Travaglia dumped a forehand into the net. “Yesterday I had a tough match against Karen, so today I’m very happy with my performance,” he said. “Sometimes you feel a bit tired, and for me that was in the second set. “But you have to find a solution, which I’ve done today”













