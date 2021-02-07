Cartoon ghuspaith

“Culture is the name for what people are interested in, their thoughts, their models, the books they read and the speeches they hear”

Animations and cartoons are the most interesting and swift mood of communication in kids but unfortunately we are not utilizing its benefits rather we are on a destructive path, Succeeding Bollywood movies now Indian Cartoons are mutilating our cultural values.Changing the language of Pakistani children, introducing religious traditions and Hindu mythology through the use of language by presenting the children with colorful cartoon characters. Hindi dubbed cartoons are increasingly affecting the language and life style of our kids as they try to speak and act like cartoon characters. Words like Sundar,Shakti, Sapnay and other Hindi words are being increasingly used by kids. As children are quick learner, the Hindi language and Hinduism that is promoted in dubbed Hindi cartoons has started to evolve in Pakistani society

Why can’t we produce our own cartoons series, our kids shows? Why are we allowing this cultural infiltration? Why don’t we consider this a part of Hybrid war? Like always, we are waiting for a tragedy to change our path.!

Cartoons are one of the most provoking medium to influence children lives, these are termed as an “early window? in their lives.Psychologists emphasize the negative impacts of cartoons on children. According to their conclusions, kids who watch cartoons 3-4 hours a day are prone to violence. Moreover, marginalization of cognitive functions, divergence from realities, and an increase of negative behavior might develop over the course of time. In Pakistan Religious intolerance, Ethnic intolerance and Socioeconomic intolerance are already on the rise. It is a narrative that paints a bloody path across newspapers and TV screens here on a daily basis.

Parents need to be aware of what their children are watching. Because cartoons aren’t just harmless fun anymore, they’re weapons

Recently a kid jumped from roof top and got injured, when inquired why he jumped, that kid answered”mujh ma Shakti agayethimjhakuchnaihoga”. While watching cartoons, children often identify themselves with the characters. However, the problem is that these characters are usually inappropriate for any identification, since they are too aggressive, or have supernatural powers: they can fly, shoot spider web from the wrist, jump from the top of a skyscraper on the buildings nearby, throw a lightning bolt, run faster than the wind, fall from the 10th floor and stay unharmedand similar.These aggressive characters may easily turn into role models. Without the supervision of parents, who will explain the difference between reality and fiction (which is not always the case since they are usually busy and prefer to leave the kids in front of the TV or with YouTube), children can use cartoons as a substitute for real life.

Normally children start watching cartoons at their early age of six months, children become crazy and passionate spectators. Thechildren are at foresight to choose the cartoon programs that ultimately affectstheir expansion. The cartoon fascinates the child and swaps their childhoodactivities like playing with friends, being physically active, getting fresh air,playingimaginatively, reading, doing homework, doing chores. Though cartoonsare considered as a source of cheerfulness, they have a constructive as well asdestructive influence on children, particularly when it’s about the theme and thecontent. Some cartoons are impartial and only meant for amusement, some areinformative but some are vicious to the core and having the devastating effects over children’s mind, behavior and language.

Psychologists emphasize the negative impacts of cartoons on children. According to their conclusions, kids who watch cartoons 3-4 hours a day are prone to violence. Moreover, marginalization of cognitive functions, divergence from realities, and an increase of negative behavior might develop over the course of time.

No one is claiming children’s entertainment needs to be bland and meaningless. I learned many lessons from “Pokémon” growing up, from the importance of never giving up, to the hard realities of saying goodbye to someone you love. But Cartoon Network has moved past stories with important morals, choosing instead to produce actual leftist propaganda.

Parents need to be aware of what their children are watching. Because cartoons aren’t just harmless fun anymore, they’re weapons.

Here are some tips for parents to deal with the negative adverse effects of cartoons. Watching a cartoon with your kids will allow you to monitor what they see and also observe their reaction to various events in the storyline. It also helps you bond better with your child. Knowing what their favourite cartoon character is and laughing with them will help you understand your child’s way of thinking and improve your relationship with the child. Set a rule that limits the time for watching cartoons for 1 hour a day, especially for young children. Encourage them to go out and play rather than sit and watch cartoons. Allow your child to watch only age-appropriate or educational cartoons that do not depict or encourage negative behaviour. Please select YouTubeKids.com for kids and design a kids profile according to your choice of shows and cartoons, you can restrict and design playlist accordingly in this feature.

Parents must explain that the cartoon character in a certain scene has not been harmed, but would actually be seriously injured or die in real life. Parents should also tell their children that violent behaviour is not the best course of action to resolve a conflict.

Explain the difference between cartoons and reality to your child. Teach your child about what is harmful, what is acceptable and what is not realistic. For example, you could explain to your child that although a character appears to have escaped unscathed after experiencing violence, it is not the case in real life.

Use parental control applications which have monitoring and filtering software to filter out inappropriate content and lock content which you do not want your child to access. Make sure you do not leave the child alone in front of the TV or iPad for hours without monitoring what they are watching. Encourage your child to watch programs with language aids that help them learn letters of the alphabet, words, and rhymes.

The writer is a multi-platform editor with more than 12 years of journalistic experience and providing consultancy services to print, electronic and digital media organizations