Pakistani actor Fawad Khan has said that our films, dramas and other content should reflect our culture. In an interview, the actor said that he knows the limits set by our culture. Veteran actors Waheed Murad, Muhammad Ali and others never performed bold characters and won the hearts of the people with their stunning acting, he added. Fawad Khan said that he wants to be named among those actors who sign quality work. I don’t prefer to act in numerous films at one time, he told.