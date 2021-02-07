Lisa Vanderpump lands new reality show at E!

Lisa Vanderpump, who departed “The Real Housewives” in 2019, is staying in the world of reality TV. The television personality and restaurateur has landed her own show on E!, called “Overserved With Lisa Vanderpump,” where she invites her famous friends over to her Beverly Hills mansion for a swanky at-home dinner party. Vanderpump will bring viewers into her home, an estate called Villa Rosa, to chat and dine al fresco in her extravagant garden. In each half-hour episode, she will host two or three celebrity guests for an evening of cocktails, games and feasts that she creates herself. “Diva Tea,” “Beverly Hills Comfort Food” and “Ladies who Brunch.”

Celebrity guests include Anna Camp, Cheryl Burke, Cheryl Hines, Gabriel Iglesias, Iggy Azalea, Jaleel White, James Kennedy, Jeannie Mai, Jeff Lewis, Jim Jeffries, Joel McHale, Kym Whitley, Lala Kent, Lance Bass, Loni Love, Margaret Cho, Mario Lopez, Meagan Good, Sheryl Underwood, Steve-O, Dr. Terry Dubrow and Heather Dubrow, Tori Spelling, Trixie Mattel and Vivica A. Fox.

“Whether she is serving the tea or spilling it, Lisa’s signature games of ‘Rosé Pong,’ ‘Diva Croquet’ and house favorite ‘Get Pumped,’ will have her guests hilariously revealing some of their most shocking secrets,” according to the network’s description.

The series filmed in late 2020, according to production insiders. Shooting outdoors at Vanderpump’s own home is just one example of the creative content coming out of the pandemic when large productions on set cannot operate as usual.

Vanderpump has a long history with E!’s parent company NBCUniversal, as one of Bravo’s most prominent reality stars and producers. She was one of the original cast members of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” starring on the series for nine years, departing ahead of Season 9, which aired in 2020. She also created and appears on the successful spinoff “Vanderpump Rules,” which has been on the air for eight seasons, and revolves around the staff at her swanky West Hollywood eatery, SUR.

With restaurants currently closed to indoor dining in Los Angeles due to coronavirus, the future of “Vanderpump Rules” is unclear, but Bravo has indicated to Variety that the show will continue in some form, but without the key cast members the network has fired since its most recent season.

Along with her husband, Ken Todd (who is also a regular guest on the Bravo shows), the British Vanderpump has owned more than 30 restaurants, bars and clubs in London and Los Angeles, including hotspots Pump, Villa Blanca and Tom Tom.

The series is a high-profile project with a fan-favorite star for E!, which will soon be entering a new programming era without the Kardashian-Jenners. The famous family is heading to Hulu for its next media venture, after spending 14 years at the cable network, which will have aired 20 seasons and numerous spinoffs of “KUWTK.”

The final season of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” kicks off on March 18, right before Vanderpump’s new show, which will premiere at 9 p.m. The following week, “Overserved With Lisa Vanderpump” will move into its regular 10 p.m. time slot, beginning on March 25.