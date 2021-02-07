Pakistan, UAE agree to solidify multifaceted bilateral ties

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday had a telephone conversation with Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and discussed the bilateral and regional ties as well as the Covid-19 pandemic situation.

The two leaders reaffirmed the existing close fraternal relations between Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates, and reiterated the resolve to further solidify and strengthen the multifaceted bilateral relationship, a press release issued by Prime Minister office said. They also exchanged views on Covid-19 pandemic and regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, also Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, agreed to continue working closely for enhancing bilateral ties as well as cooperation in multilateral organizations.

Separately, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday while stressing on vocational training and skill development said imparting modern skill training could better help explore youth’s potential. Chairing a meeting for promotion of knowledge economy in the country, the prime minister said technical and professional training should be designed in accordance with the market’s needs besides building a strong linkage between educational institutions and the market.

Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood, secretaries of planning and education ministries, head of Prime Minister’s Task Force on Science and Technology Dr Attaur Rehman, Professor Shoaib Khan, Professor Nasir Khan and senior officers attended the meeting.

Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood apprised the meeting of the various initiatives for promotion of knowledge economy in the country while Dr Attaur Rehman put forward proposals to promote artificial intelligence, biotechnology and other sciences.

Addressing the meeting, the prime minister said the country’s future was linked with the promotion of education. He said as a considerable size of country’s population comprises youth, their potential could be utilized only by equipping them with modern sciences. Calling the promotion of education as government’s priority, Imran Khan said it would play its full part to accomplish the goal. He said the government’s educational reforms were not merely meant to elevate the education standards but also inculcate high moral values in the students’ personalities.

Moreover, the purpose of introducing subject of Seerat-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him) in higher classes was to acquaint the students with the Islamic teachings.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan while calling for exploiting immense potential in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, assured the federal government’s all out support to promote tourism and environmental and forest conservation in the province.

The prime minister, in a meeting with the parliamentarians, also assured for the expansion of Swat Motorway, on the parliamentarian’s request. The meeting was attended by SAFRON Minister Sahibzada Mahboob Sultan, Punjab Minister Sardar Asif Nakai, members of National Assembly Mian Shafiq Arain, Malik Umar Aslam, Muhammad Amir Sultan, Prince Nawaz Alai, Haider Ali Khan and MPA Zubair Ahmed. Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Malik Amir Dogar also attended the meeting which discussed the problems faced by the respective constituencies of the parliamentarians and development works.

The prime minister also assured for the construction a new DHQ hospital in Jhang on Sahibzada Sultan’s request and a railway underpass in Lodhran requested by Shafiq Arain. Shafiq Arain also thanked the prime minister for approving the upgradation of Multan-Lodhran road.

Haider Ali Khan apprised the prime minister of the steps being taken for promotion of tourism in Swat as well as across the KP province. Prince Nawaz Alai thanked the prime minister for approval of a grid station and construction of a road in Battagram which he said would help boost tourism and create investment and job opportunities. As requested by a parliamentarian, the prime minister also instructed the early issuance of notification to define boundaries between Battagarm and Kohistan by the Survey of Pakistan.