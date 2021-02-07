LHC fixes Sana’s bail plea for hearing on 9th

The Lahore High Court (LHC) has fixed the hearing of bail petition submitted by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Rana Sanaullah in the assets beyond income case for February 9.

The registrar office of the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Saturday fixed the bail petition of Sanaullah for the hearing. A two-member bench of LHC will hear the petition on February 9.

Earlier on January 28, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had moved the Lahore High Court (LHC) to take up Rana Sanaullah’s bail petition in the assets beyond income case.

In its plea to LHC, the anti-corruption watchdog had stated that Sanaullah is currently on interim bail in the case. The accused had been granted interim bail in March last year in the assets case.

It further stated that the hearing was not fixed due to non-availability of a bench. The bureau had pleaded the LHC for early hearing of Sanaullah’s bail plea and to give a verdict after hearing the arguments from both sides.

It is pertinent to mention here that NAB had launched assets beyond income and money laundering probe against Rana Sanaullah. After getting a notice from NAB, the PML-N leader got interim bail from LHC.