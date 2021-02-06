Oil prices rise to highest in a year on US growth optimism, crude supply restraint

Oil prices climbed on Friday to their highest levels in a year, extending a run of strong gains on signs of economic growth in the United States and a continued commitment by producers to hold back crude supply. “Rising confidence in an upturn in economic and oil demand recovery around the corner is a major impetus for crude,” said Vandana Hari, energy analyst at Vanda Insights. “Right now, the concurrent tightening of supply due to the additional Saudi cuts is adding to the tailwinds,” Hari said. “Brent may be well on its way to the $60 milestone.” Brent crude futures climbed 40 cents, or 0.7%, to $59.24 a barrel by 0428 GMT, after hitting a high of $59.41, its highest since Feb. 20 last year. Brent is on track to rise 6% this week. US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures jumped 42 cents, or 0.8%, to $56.65 a barrel, after touching a high of $56.84, its top since Jan. 22 last year. The benchmark contract is on track for a weekly gain of nearly 9%, which would be its biggest weekly gain since October.













