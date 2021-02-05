Kashmir Solidarity Day to be observed with renewed spirit: Gandapur

Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan Ali Amin Khan Gandapur Thursday said the entire nation would observe ‘Kashmir Solidarity Day’ on Friday (tomorrow) in a befitting manner to express their wholehearted support to the just struggle of Kashmiri people for their inalienable right to self-determination enshrined under United Nations resolutions. Addressing a presser here, he said the people should highlight plight of the oppressed Kashmiris and remind the world community of its obligations towards the longstanding dispute’s resolution. He was flanked by Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz, Kashmir Committee Chairman Shehryar Khan Afridi and All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) leaders Hussain Khateeb and Syed Faiz Naqshbandi. The minister said Pakistan would continue its moral, diplomatic and political support to the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) in their just struggle for independence and against increasing Indian brutalities and human rights violations.













