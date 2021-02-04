Interview with Hamid ul Haq

Maulana Hamid Ul Haq Haqqani is a Pakistani politician and Islamic scholar who served as members of the 12th National Assembly of Pakistan from 16 November 2002 -02-10-2007. He became chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (S) after his father Sami ul Haq’s assassination. he is the chairman of Difa-e-Pakistan Council and Vice chancellor Jamia Darululoom e Haqqania Akora Khattak.

Muneezay Moeen interviewed him as under:

MM: Sami ul haq s devoted himself for the glory of religion.is your ideology the same?

HH: my father Shaheed Maulana Sami-ul-Haq had devoted his entire life to serve religion through education and politics, likewise I intend to continue the incomplete mission of my father Maulana Sami-ul-Haq of foiling all kinds of conspiracies being hatched against Pakistan and Islam.

The JUI-S will be united across the country and will continue competing elements against Pakistan and Islam. movements for libration could not be kept pressed at all.everything that was left undone due the assassination of my father will be completed by the grace of Allah with our efforts.

Forces in held Kashmir and Palestine are going to see a defeat soon, he predicted adding JUI-S would continue political support of such movements.

MM: Islam has been a strong social force in our region, are the religious parties on single page?

HH: It was Maulana Sami-ul-Haq who succeeded in bring all religious parties under a single banner Defa-e-Pakistan Council, the services of my father would be remembered forever that he had rendered for the enforcement of Islamic system in the country and Pakistan.

contemporarily the agenda of parties is vested and that’s the cause of crises simultaneously. When the aim and goal is only the welfare of human beings and the success of Pakistan, then everything will be on the right direction.

MM: Does Pakistan have the ability to lead the Islamic world?

HH: certainly, Pakistan stands today as the strongest Muslim nation state from a military perspective; being the only Muslim country with nuclear power.

Islam is a religion of security that teaches us tolerance. Pakistan, of course, has this potential. Pakistan has great leaders who have political thinking, but to reach the global level, they need to be sincere. Sadly, with all its military might and nuclear capabilities, Pakistan remains a politically unstable country. From military coups to a corrupt elite who dominate the two-party political system, to a domestic insurgency quagmire born out of the US-led ‘War on Terror’, the sole reason for Pakistan’s inability to reach its true potential can be narrowed down to the absence of an independent and transparent leadership. The policy makers and leaders of Pakistan need to focus on the security and establishment of Islamization only then will this dream of leading the Muslim world from darkness into light become a foreseeable reality.

MM: Do you have any reservations regarding elections 2018 and the performance of present government?

HH: Prime Minister Imran Khan’s failure to position himself as an assertive, decisive, leading figure and authoritative presence has led to his popularity dipping to a major low.

The present government came to power because of manifesto but could not deliver their promises up till now. Pressure from the world powers, probably is the reason that the delivery rate by government is slow.

My father had smooth relations with government because he was 83 years old, and for a long time he observed politics in Pakistan go by. He had a ray of hope in Imran Khan’s slogans. There were many abuses with our party during electoral period, our party was kept on the sidelines during the elections due to which our people could not make it up to the parliament ,even then I think that if Imran Khan is doing something good for Pakistan then me and my members stand by him.

MM: peace and prosperity matter a lot, is the policy of Pakistan over eradication of terrorism from the country satisfactory?

HH: Pakistan is moving steadily towards peace and eradication of terrorism which although has a long path to cover but not impossible.

Nevertheless, it would take time to completely eradicate terrorism. But Pakistan has already started working on long term strategy to counter terrorism

However, Pakistan still needs hard work to stabilize the situation overall although it has done a lot it still needs a long-term strategy to curb the resurgence of terrorist militia groups, we need intelligence-based policies, strong anti-terrorism legal framework, and address the grievances of unprivileged people. The government has already addressed the issues partially but it still requires a long time to fully achieve the goal of national peace and integrity free from the menace of terrorism.

MM: Is there a need to revise the syllabus of Pakistani madrassas?

HH: Religious education needs to be a compulsion among university and college students as well. Quran is our Holy Book sent to us as a guidance and charter. Our religion is not created by anyone. There are differences as far as the curriculum is concerned but they can be overcome by sitting down and consulting. All sects have their own boards and they talk about them.

religious leaders and the patrons the institutions must be taken into confidence and included in the process of revising syllabus.

These reforms will help madrassa students to graduate with modern skills. The step will also unveil vast career opportunities for them, at par with those graduating from colleges and universities. Madrassas in Pakistan continue to be the only outlets providing free religious education to poor children. Modeled on the pattern of boarding schools, they also offer free food and accommodation.

MM: Murder and rape case are accelerating on daily basis What is the punishment for these crimes according to the spirit of Qur’an and Sunnah?

HH: According to the spirit of the Qur’an and Sunnah, the life of a woman who falls victim to this turn to ends immediately as if she had been burned alive, her life e is ruined .it is the responsibility of the government and law enforcement agencies. Those who commit this sin should be stoned and flogged a hundred times

If this is the way to punish, then I can swear that for the next twenty years, everyone will think a thousand times before committing such a sin. Black laws need to be changed and Islamic laws need to be enforced.

Islam is an all-embracing way of life. It extends over the entire spectrum of life, showing us how to conduct all human activities in a sound and wholesome manner. It does not allow a hierarchy of priests or intermediaries between Allah and human beings, no farfetched abstractions and no complicated rites and rituals. This is the reason why it is not only a religion but also a way of life.

The writer is a human rights activist, a blogger