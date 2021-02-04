Pak-EU agree to enhance mutual collaboration for development, prosperity

Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwalla on Wednesday said Pakistan is keen to increase cooperation with European Union and strengthen collaboration to work together for promoting understanding on issues of mutual concern.

He expressed these views while talking EU Ambassador to Pakistan Ms. Androulla Kaminara during a meeting at the Parliament. Deputy Chairman Senate observed that Pakistan accords high importance to its relation with EU and same has been reciprocated in a similar fashion by extending support to Pakistan on many issues. He suggested that parliaments and parliamentarians of both Pakistan and European Parliament should further engage in boosting mutually beneficial cooperation.

“We place our bilateral relationship with EU Parliament at a high esteem”, Deputy Chairman Senate remarked. During the meeting both emphases was laid on frequent exchanges at parliamentary and other levels and promote parliamentary diplomacy to create a sense of mutuality and togetherness. Senator Mandviwalla also extended invitation to the EU President to visit Pakistan at a convenient time.

Deputy Chairman Senate and Senator Ayesha Raza Farooq and Rana Maqbool raised the issue of deaths in the NAB Custody, they also emphasized that there shall be proper amendments in the NAB Laws.

During the meeting, Deputy Chairman Senate thanked EU on the GSP plus issue and said that business community of the two sides needs to be brought together, it is also evident that the trade between both the countries is substantively low.

EU ambassador agreed with the views of Deputy Chairman Senate and emphasized for more cooperation and institutional linkages. She said that the next 7-year cooperation plan is being prepared and in this regard, EU wants to carry out a consultation sessions with all the stakeholders including political leadership of the country. Deputy Chairman Senate appreciated the overall assistance and cooperation in diverse fields.