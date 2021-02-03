Rakul to pair up with Ayushmann Khurrana in ‘Doctor G’

Rakul Preet Singh has been confirmed as the leading lady in Ayushmann Khurrana’s upcoming comedy-drama film ‘Doctor G.’

On Monday, Rakul excitedly shared the news with her fans on Twitter, she wrote, “And finally super happy to share this with you all!! Dr Uday and Dr Fatima coming soooon #DoctorG.”

The film, directed by Anubhuti Kashyap, will have Rakul playing the role of Dr Fatima, a medical student and Ayushmann playing the role of Dr Uday Gupta.

Doctor G is set in a medical campus and is expected to tell a unique story revolving around the lives of medical students. In the film, Rakul Singh will play the role of Dr Fatima, Ayushmann Khurrana’s senior in medical college. Both Rakul Singh and Ayushmann Khurrana seem to be over the moon about the project, as seen on their social media.

While talking about Doctor G to TOI, Rakul shares, “I am super excited to be a part of Doctor G. There are many firsts in this film for me, starting with my co-star Ayushmann. I am thankful to Junglee Pictures and director Anubhuti for bringing us together. I was in love with the script from the time I had heard it. It’s a very interesting concept of medical drama and campus comedy that will bring a new perspective for the audience. I cannot wait to start shooting for the film.”

Rakul Preet Singh has starred in several Bollywood hit movies such as De De Pyaar De and Yaariyan. Currently, she is busy shooting for Ajay Devgan’s directorial, MayDay alongside Amitabh Bachchan, which is set to release on April 29, 2022. The actress will also be seen in another Ajay Devgan film, Thank God which went on floors in January.