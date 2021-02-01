Army, ISI chiefs meet PM Imran third time in a month

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday called on Premier Imran Khan in Islamabad, a statement issued by Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said.

Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Director General Lieutenant General Faiz Hamid was also present during the meeting, it added. Matters pertaining to internal and external security were discussed during the meeting, it further stated. No further details were provided by the Prime Minister Office.

This is the third high-level huddle at the PM Office between the trio within a month as meetings also took place on January 11 and 25. Observers believe that the meeting, which took place on January 25, might be linked with the current Afghan situation particularly after the Biden administration announced to review the peace deal with the Afghan Taliban. The meeting was believed to have taken place to finalise Pakistan’s strategy as the Biden administration will soon formally contact Islamabad to discuss the peace efforts in Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday congratulated the government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for becoming the first province in the country to extend universal health coverage to all of its citizens.

“Congratulations to KP government for making KP first province in (Pakistan) with Universal Health Coverage for all KP-domiciled citizens,” the prime minister said on Twitter. Under the initiative, around 40 million residents of the province would avail free health insurance of up to Rs 1,000,000 per family per year. The beneficiaries would be able to get free medical facility in over 400 designated private and government hospitals across the province. The extension of universal health coverage to entire KP would complete on Monday as the provincial government was set to launch Sehat Cards in Southern districts.

“It’s a big step towards achieving the dream of welfare state on pattern of Riasat-e-Madina as envisioned by Imran Khan,” KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said on Twitter. The districts include Kohat, Karak, Hangu, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Tank and Dera Ismail Khan.