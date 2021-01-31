Pakistan, China sign MoU to set up intelligent agri systems

China and Pakistan signed a memorandum of understanding to enhance agricultural cooperation and establish intelligent agricultural systems in Pakistan.

According to China Economic Net (CEN), on behalf of Ministry of National Food Security & Research, Pakistani Ambassador to China Moin Ul Haque signed the MOU with China Aerospace Construction Group (CACG).

The report says the signing of the MoU, as part of the celebration of 70 years of the establishment of China-Pakistan diplomatic ties, was a testament to the rapidly increasing Pakistan-China agriculture cooperation in the next stage of CPEC’s higher-quality development.

Under the MoU, both sides would design and implement model projects across Pakistan using modern technology to upgrade Pakistan’s irrigation system for optimum use of water and fertilizer, and thereby increase production through quality and efficiency. The MoU will also be instrumental in developing fishery industry and shrimp farming in Pakistan.

During the meeting, ambassador Haque and Mr. Gao Feng, Chairman of CACG also discussed other possible projects for modernization of Pakistan’s agricultural sector, which was a priority under government’s socioeconomic development agenda for laying the foundations for sustained economic growth.

In view of the potential CAGC’s expertise in cutting edge technologies, other possible areas of cooperation were also discussed, including smart cities, water purification and vibration proof construction applications. The signing of the MoU was witnessed by Ahmed Farooq, Minister and Deputy Head of Mission, and Prof. Dr. Li Naihong, Vice President of China Aerospace Science and Industry Corp.

Meanwhile, Iqrar Ahmad Khan, former Vice Chancellor of Agriculture University said that Xinjiang-agriculture development model could help to improve cotton production in Pakistan. According to Gwadar Pro, he was speaking at a live forum jointly organised by China Economic Net and Machinery Engineering Corporation of China to mark the launch of China-Pakistan Agricultural and Industrial Cooperation Information platform. Khan said that the Xinjiang model was a role model for Pakistan where cotton production is facing serious challenges and annual yield in continuously declining. He said that Pakistan not only needed seeds from China but the whole package of Xinjiang model for enhancing cotton production.

The former VC also highlighted various areas of prospective cooperation between China and Pakistan in agricultural and industrial spheres. He emphasised the need of introducing technology in agriculture in rural areas, citing lack of technology as a reason behind the failure of drip irrigation in Pakistan.

Several experts and government officials from both China and Pakistan participated in the online event, including Chinese ambassador to Pakistan Nong Rong and Pakistan ambassador to China Moen ul Haq, who reiterated commitments to further improving bilateral cooperation in several sectors.