The ‘Hasb e Haal’ duo visit COTHM, appreciate state of the art facility

Veteran Pakistani actor Sohail Ahmad who has acted in numerous dramas visited College of Tourism and Hotel Management and had an interface with the students and faculty. Accompanying him was the famous anchor Mr, Junaid Saleem.

Mr Ahmad Shafiq, CEO COTHM welcomed the distinguished guests and hailed the influence of their great personality.

The visiting team expressed their delight after their interaction with the students. Mr Sohail was apprised about the ongoing and futuristic educational and also the skills oriented curriculum of the college.

Mr Ahamd Shafiq while presenting a memento to him, thanked him for the visit and said the college organizes different programs aimed at honing the creative skills of the students, from time to time.

The veteran actor shared enthusiasm for the opportunity to visit and believes it was valuable for everyone. “COTHM is one of the top training and teaching institutions in the country, which makes it a top choice for furthering our education and research initiatives for both students and faculty,” said Mr Sohail Ahmad. “I look forward to the next steps.”

An honest, humble, caring and loving person, Mr Sohail spent his precious time with the school’s staff members to make their time memorable with his friendly presence.

His overall personality and especially his impressive style of communicating dialogue with his crispy voice makes him totally different from other actors who are in the showbiz industry.

While appreciating COTHM’s effort, anchor Junaid Saleem praised Mr Ahmad Shafiq for his vision to equip youth with skills. He also mentioned that COTHM is setting a benchmark for upcoming needs of educational sector.