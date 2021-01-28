Covid-19 claims 64 lives, infects 1,910 more across country

The national tally of active Covid-19 cases in the country on Thursday reached 33,295 as 1,910 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 2,371 people recovered from the disease.

Sixty-four patients died on Wednesday, 58 of whom were in hospitals and six in their respective homes or quarantines, according to the latest update of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC). Most of the deaths occurred in Sindh, followed by Punjab. Out of the 64 deaths, 37 patients died on ventilators.

The maximum ventilators are occupied in four major areas including Multan 32 percent, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 40 percent, Peshawar 28 percent and Lahore 34 percent. The maximum oxygen beds are occupied in four major areas of Peshawar, 42 percent, Multan, 36 percent, Karachi, 36 percent and Rawalpindi, 23 percent. Around 299 ventilators are occupied elsewhere in the country while no Covid-affected person is on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan.

Some 40,821 tests were conducted across the country, including 11,164 in Sindh, 15,341 in Punjab, 7,255 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 5,773 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 577 in Balochistan, 319 in GB, and 392 in AJK. Around 494,578 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 539,387 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 8,931, Balochistan 18,788, GB 4,906, ICT 41,076, KP 66,198, Punjab 155,805 and Sindh 243,683.

A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) aircraft will fly to Beijing to bring more than 500,000 doses of a coronavirus vaccine to Pakistan. According to a spokesperson for the national flag carrier, the airline’s Boeing 777 plane will be used for the vaccine transportation.