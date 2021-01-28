Minister Railways inaugurates RCCI 4th Women Business Convention, announces more facilities for Women Entrepreneurs and urge their active role and contribution for uplifting Railways.

We will run the railways under a new sustainable business model. Women could also play an important role in the development of railways. Under public-private partnership, private sector, chamber of commerce, women entrepreneurs can also be involved in the development of railways. These views were expressed by Federal Railway Minister Azam Khan Swati at the 4th Women Chamber of Commerce organized by the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce at Serena hotel in Islamabad. The Women Convention was organized under the umbrella of International Chambers Summit (ICS) 2021.

The Minister added that “Women can play an important role in social, economic and human development. The government believes in empowering women,” he said.

The minister said that its the vision of Prime Minister Imran’s government to provide facilities to women in every field. Railways will be made an economic hub, but unfortunately this has not happened. In the last 50 years, a loss of Rs 1.2 trillion has been incurred, including a loss of Rs 20.3 billion in the last six months. There is a lot of potential for development in the railways. We will develop 167,000 railway lands across the country.

Earlier, President Chamber of Commerce and Industry Mohammad Nasir Mirza said that the International Chambers Summit has three parts.

On the first day, the Women’s Business Convention was held with the aim of empowering women entrepreneurs to grow their businesses, highlighting the challenges faced by Women entrepreneurs, and finding solutions to them.

During the Convention, representatives of SMEDA, TDAP, TDP, FBR, Oxfam, Hashu Foundation and EU Ambassador to Pakistan Androla Kaminara also spoke at the conference. The Women’s Convention was attended by the Presidents of Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, Lahore, Hazara, Layyah, Karachi South, Karachi Korangi, Multan, Peshawar and Rawalpindi Women’s Chambers. A declaration was also issued at the end of the Women’s Convention.

Women Convener Noorin Ghaffar, Ishaq Shinwari from TDAP, Umbereen Iftikhar from FBR, Farina Mazhar from Board of Investment, Tania Butter from SMEDA, Arifullah from DGTO, Sahar Afshin from Oxfam, Ayesha Khan from Hashu Foundation were present on the occasion.