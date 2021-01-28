Shibli Faraz snubs Shehbaz Gill for sharing information with media

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz was seen annoyed on Wednesday and expressed his displeasure to Shahbaz Gill, PM’s aide on political communication, for having an informal conversation with media persons before the information minister could hold his scheduled presser.

A video clip of “arguments” between the two went viral on the social media. The clip showed both Shibli Faraz and Shehbaz Gill racing to address the press soon after parliamentary meeting in Islamabad. The moments dubbed “bitter faces of PTI’s insiders” had closely been captured by the journalists at the Parliament House.

According to the details, Shehbaz Gill was talking informally with the media over PM’s meeting when Shibli Faraz reached there. “Please don’t do this. I brief journalists and you should stop doing this,” said Shibli Faraz “I was just sharing financial numbers with the journalist,” Gill responded.

The journalist who had been chasing both the leaders captured the moment to which Gill turned a bitter harsh. Gill got upset and went back to the parliamentary room. This is not for the first time as many incidents of differences among the ruling party’s leaders had already been reported.