Ministry approaches all provinces regarding single national curriculum

On the direction of Federal Minister Shafqat Mahmood, Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training has issued a letter to all provincial and area governments regarding Single National Curriculum Textbook Policy.

According to the SNC Textbook Policy of the ministry, private publishers are allowed to develop these textbooks aligned with SLOs prescribed by SNC. Private publishers in this regard, require NOC by provincial/area textbook boards to enable the Boards to check any inclusion of anti-Pakistan, anti- religion or any other hate material.

Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training has advised all provincial/area Textbook Boards to exercise due diligence to ensure that, private publishers are producing textbooks, in line with the objectives and contents of SNC. The ministry has also advised the textbook boards to facilitate the procedure of NOC without red-tapism and avoiding cumbersome administrative complications.