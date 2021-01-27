Zaid Ali and wife Yumnah expecting their first child

Congratulations are in order for YouTuber Zaid Ali T and his wife Yumnah as the two embark on the journey to becoming parents for the first time!

The 25-year-old took to Instagram to share the happy news with his fans and followers earlier today with an adorable picture with Yumnah holding balloons that read ‘baby’. “We are going to be parents!” he announced.

The two can be seen surrounded by blue and pink balloons; they did not share whether they will be having a girl or a boy. We guess that fans will have to wait for the gender reveal soon!

“By the grace of Allah, we have been blessed with a child!” he added, sharing that it was the “happiest day of my life!”

The couple was congratulated by fans and fellow YouTubers alike in the comments, with popular YouTuber Shahveer Jaffery commenting jokingly, “If it’s a boy can you name him Shahveer as a token of love for me?”

Zaid and Yumnah tied the knot in 2017 and are active on YouTube and Instagram together.