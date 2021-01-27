Police recovered scratch cards worth 45 million rupees.

Dadu district police recovered the scratch card of mobile cells worth of 45 million rupees at village Ghulam Panhwar along with Indus highway in jurisdiction of Makhdoom Bilawal police station some 35 kilomters from Dadu city.

SSP Dadu, Aijaz Ali Shaikh speaking in press conference at his office briefed the media that on a tip off SHO Makhdoom Bilawal police station Nadeem Solangi along with police team had raided at village Ghulam Panhwar and had recovered 17 cartoon of scratches cards of mobile related to zong company network. He said that it has worth of 45 million rupees.

He said that police also have arrested one accused. He said that two weeks ago, scratch crads worth of 80 million rupees were stolen from Zong whare house of port Qasim area near Malir. He said that such FIR was lodged at Sukhan police station Karachi. He said that these scratch crads of Zong company were brought at Dadu from Karachi as one of the accused arrested Asad Chandio and two accused Mohammad Salih and Nadeem Panhwar escaped

. He said that arrested accused Asad Chandio during investigation told police that they had stolen these scratch cards and they had kept here and they had planned to shift another place. He said that police had registered another FIR against arrested Asad Chandio and two his accomplices.