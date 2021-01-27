Heavy taxes burdening, sinking industrial sector in Pakistan: PEW

The Pakistan Economy Watch (PEW) on Tuesday said the industrial sector is going down due to heavy tax burden which is blocking national development, revenue and employment. Government continues to announce packages for the industry but avoid balancing the tax regime which is tilted towards non-productive sectors, it said. President PEW Dr Murtaza Mughal said that the share of the industrial sector in GDP is 17 percent but it is made to pay taxes up to 73 percent while the combined share of trade and transport in the GDP is also 17 percent but it is paying only 1.2 percent tax. The share of agriculture in GDP is 21 percent but the tax collected from this sector is mere one percent due to political reasons, he said, adding that stock market capitalisation is almost 28 to 30 percent of the GDP but this sector enjoys tax the burden of 0.03 percent which is unjustified, he said.













