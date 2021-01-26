Fourteen wickets fall on thrilling day one of first Test at NSK

KARACHI: Fourteen wickets fell on a thrilling opening day of the first Test between Pakistan and South Africa at National Stadium Karachi here on Tuesday. At close, hosts Pakistan were struggling on 33 runs for the loss of four wickets after restricting South Africa for a paltry 220 on a two-paced pitch. Pakistan lost the wickets of openers Imran Butt (09) and Abid Ali (04) while captain Babar Azam (07) and night watchman Shaheen Shah Afridi (00) did not trouble the scorers either. Azhar Ali (05) and Fawad Alam (05) were at the crease when stumps were drawn. South African spinner Kagiso Rabada finished off with two wickets for eight runs while Anrich Nortje and Keshav Maharaj took one wicket each.

Earlier, after opting to bat first, South Africa slipped from 133-3 to 220 all out, with opener Dean Elgar top-scoring with 58 and leg-spinner Yasir Shah taking 3-54. South Africa, who are coming off the back of a 2-0 home series win against Sri Lanka, started well with Elgar making 58, but as the day progressed the pitch started to show variable bounce. As a result the tourists lost regular wickets ––- their final seven for just 87 runs ––- but the runs outs of Rassie van der Dussen and Temba Bavuma, both on 17, seemed avoidable. Alongside Yasir, left-arm spinner Nauman Ali, making his debut aged 34 years and 111 days, had South Africa skipper Quinton de Kock caught at mid-wicket and Elgar caught at slip, to finish with 2-38. South Africa were brilliant with the ball as Rabada snuck one under Abid Ali’s defence, before getting to one to rise to debutant Imran that the opener gloved to leg gully. Babar, who is captaining Pakistan for the first time in Test cricket, reluctantly reviewed when Maharaj trapped him in front before Shaheen was bowled by the express pace of Nortje.

Pakistan handed Test caps to 34-year-old left-arm spinner Nauman and 25-year-old opener Imran in a combination of three pacers and two spinners. Nauman became the fourth oldest cricketer to play for Pakistan when he set foot at the National Stadium Karachi. It is no wonder that fans were intrigued with 34-year-old’s appearance as they saw him running in joy in the aftermath of taking his first Test wicket. A balding hairline only attracted more attention. Earlier, Miran Baksh was the oldest to make debut for Pakistan at the age of 47. Also ahead of Nauman are Zulfiqar Babar (Test debut at 34 years 308 days) and Mohammad Aslam (Test debut at 34 years 177 days). The oldest cricketer ever to debut was James Southerton of England. He made his debut at the age of 49. Pakistan umpire Aleem Dar, who has officiated on-field in the most international games (391), is supervising his first Test in Pakistan since making his debut in 2000. Dar got his first opportunity at home after the International Cricket Council allowed the appointment of local match officials for international matches because of travel restrictions in place for the Covid-19 pandemic.