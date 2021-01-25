WASA fails to improve sewerage system of Lahore

Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) has failed miserably in Ravi Town to facilitate masses, complaints filled in UC1 Begumkot, Farkhabaad, RAVI TOWN area are decleared solved without any action or even a single visit by wasa team. XEN, SDO Farkhabad and Shadara were personally informed about the situation but they did not took any action. People of Farkhabad-Ravi Town have been going through the issues for months now,a resident said “we complained on Prime Minister Portal, we complained to wasa, we complained to our MNA and MPA’s but no body was able to solve our issues”.

Dailytimes Correspondent contacted XEN Shahdara Mehr Amjad Ali and SDO Manan and informed them about the grievances but no action was taken after many reminders as well. This shows the deliberated reluctance to work by seniors and there staff workers.In Begumkot meraj park there are 6 schools, students can not reach them as the streets are flooded with sewrage water, people cannot go to mosque for offering prayers due to this sewrage water, many fell into sewarge water and get injured. Similarly you cannot drive or commute in begumkot streets due to sewrage water and open gutters.

Apart from failing to give clean water to inhabitants of the city, Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) has also been unable to maintain a better sewerage system as almost 60 per cent sewerage lines in the city are not covered and they have become major source of emanating diseases in the city.

The department is generating revenue worth millions of rupees every year, but situation has worsened in Shadara,Begumkot,ShadBagh, Iqbal Town, Sabza Zar localities. .