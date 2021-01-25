Trees are an important part of our community

The Pro _Vice Chancellor of Mohtrma Banizer Bhutto Shaheed Campus Dadu Prof Dr Azhar Ali Shah inaugurated the plantation drive by planting sapling at Mohtrma Banizer Bhutto Shaheed Campus Dadu.

A tree plantation drive at inner and outer side of Campus, hundreds of plant sapling were planted across the Campus, including neem, date, rose, water lily and others.

On this occasion Dr Shah accompanying with worthy faculty members, administrating staff, security staff and members of alma network. All the members planted many plants sapling in Campus.

Dr Shah viewed that we believe to promote such a wonderful activities at Campus and also assure students that they find good change while joining back Campus after the restoration of Campus.

He also expressed his views on looking at the wide range of utilities that trees provide to the human kind and the World , you can understand the value of trees and why planting even a single tree bring about a significant change.

Dr Shah in his address said , we must plant more and more trees to buffer and defeat the ever growing threat to planet earth from climate hazard .

He eulogized the magnanimous spirit of all members who has join him on this occasion .

I really welcome all the eminent personalities of Dadu city , and here we are today executing our plans .Dr Shah.

Here I must commend the efforts and struggles of syed Raja Shah, Sayed Ghulam Mustfa Shah, Qurban khushk , A P kalsoom panhwer, wafa Bahadur , Imran Panhwer, Nadir, Shahzeeb , Asif and planting team and all other students volunteers who have one or other way contributed toward befitting and successful organization of event.

Our aim and model is to create a green and sustainable Campus.

we want to link the World and connect the dots to provide, a good enviroment and quality of education to students.Dr Shah.

All faculty members, administrating staff and members of almna network appreciate Dr Shah`s efforts and be assure to make Campus green and eco_friendly.

The tree plantation conclude with the hopeand prayers of Dr Shah .He said we really miss our students and do pray for the restoration of the institution so that we can continue such activities along with them.

Dr Shah thanked all participants and other for the patronage of plantation .