Pakistan, America and Joe Biden

Whenever some US President comes to power, these things begin to echo in the country what the nature of Pak-US relations would be. Will he follow the previous line or try to break fresh ground.

During the Trump period, Imran-Trump meeting took place midst great excitement. Then the US President declared Pakistani Premier, Imran khan his friend. But these relations couldn’t flourish due to Trump’s mercurial temper. Then at the behest of India, Trump administration accused Pakistan, calling it a safe haven of terrorists.

In his last days, Trump was entangled with Middle East issues. He was trying to make Arab countries recognize Israel, and he succeeded in his attempt to some extent. He also sought some kind of settlement between Taliban and Kabul Government, having some significant success in this regard. Afghan Government, Taliban and America agreed to have a settlement in which Pakistan played a pivotal role. Trump also offered arbitration on Kashmir issue but things came to no pass due to obduracy of India.

Now Joe Biden is the President of a Superpower. Trump tried to hinder the transfer of power but American institutions didn’t allow him to throw a spanner. His whim to perpetuate his power fell flat. Now he may have to face impeachment.

Anyhow, these are internal matters of America. As Joe Biden rose to power, some vital issues faced by Pakistan would be the priority of Pakistani government which would work with new administration, presenting its stance for the establishment of peace in Afghanistan and balance between Pak-US interests, including Pakistani take on Indo-US relations and recognition of Israel. As far as Afghan peace process is concerned, Taliban and American have agreed on a pull-out formula. Afghan Government is also its partner. America and Afghanistan have praised Pakistani role in these efforts.

Trump wanted to have quick withdraw of forces from Afghanistan like Middle East, but it was neither suitable for the region nor for Pakistan. It is hoped Joe Biden’s policy would be different from Trump’s, as he is a cool minded person. It can be said that Pakistan, Afghanistan and America would work out a better way of action.

As Joe Biden has assumed power, Pakistan will have to take new US Admin into confidence because India has taken up Taliban Selection Committee and Anti-terrorism committee in the UNO. In this backdrop, as the new administration swears in, Pakistan will have to counter Indian propaganda on FATF and Taliban. Pakistani lobby will have to be activated.

Pakistan has an important ally in the UNO in the form of China but better relations with Biden Administration should also be our priority. Donald Trump’s anti-China policy pushed America closer to India. Due to this reason, Modi coaxed Trump to address a large Indian gathering in America.

Certainly, Joe Bidden and his team understand these things. Pakistan must play ‘Trump Card’ to make Biden Administration know that in the past Modi used Indian community to help Trump win elections. Indian descendant Kamala Harris is the Vice President of America. She is not only the first female US Vice President but also first non-white personality to hold this designation.

In the past, Kamala Harris criticized Modi’s fascist policies. Her statements on human rights violation in Kashmir are also on record. Now Pakistan should mobilize its lobby, taking up her anti-Modi stance of the past, making them realize that Modi has enforced curfew in Kashmir for the last one and half month. During which, hundreds of Muslims have been martyred.

New US Administration needs to be told that India is persecuting minorities in the region. When during Obama period, Joe Biden was Vice President; he awarded Pakistan several billion dollars aid under Kerry-Lugar Bill. That’s why; in 2009, the then President of Pakistan, Asif Ali Zardari bestowed upon him Hilal-e-Pakistan, the second highest civilian award.

In the background of these past relations, future scenario, and above mentioned factors, Pakistan needs to have close relations with Biden administration. Seeing the contrast between Trump and Joe Biden, it shouldn’t be a daunting task.