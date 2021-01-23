Bakhtawar Bhutto’s marriage officially announced

Former President Asif Ali Zardari’s eldest daughter Bakhtawar Bhutto’s marriage date has been officially announced by the spokesperson of Bilawal House. According to the spokesperson of Bilawal House, a Milad ceremony will be held on January 24 in connection with the marriage of Bakhtawar Bhutto at Bilawal House. According to the spokesperson, Chairman Bilawal Bhutto suspended political activities for a week on his sister’s wedding. Bakhtawar Bhutto’s marriage ceremony to Mahmood Chaudhry will be held on January 29, while the ‘Barat’ ceremony will be held on January 30. According to the spokesperson of Bilawal House, one thousand guests have been invited to the wedding, including important political leaders of the country, military, civil and judicial heads. It may be recalled that Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari got engaged to Pakistani-origin Dubai businessman Mahmood Chaudhry on November 27 last year. The engagement ceremony was held at Bilawal House Karachi, which was attended by close family members and important personalities. PPP chairman and Bakhtawar Bhutto’s brother Bilawal Bhutto Zardari did not attend the first celebration of happiness in his family a few decades later due to contracting the corona virus.













