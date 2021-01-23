Bid to smuggle drugs worth millions thwarted at Bacha Khan Airport

The Airport Security Force (ASF) on Friday thwarted a bid to smuggle drugs worth millions of rupees at the Bacha Khan International Airport, Peshawar, apprehending three persons.

The passenger onboard EK 637 was heading to Dubai when, during a search, the law enforcement agency found 3,800 grams of crystal methamphetamine from his possession.

According to ASF, the apprehended man is a resident of Peshawar, saying two others accompanying him, including one person from a courier company, were also taken into custody.

The LEA further said that the main accused has been handed over to the Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) for further investigation.

In November last year, ANF claimed have foiled an attempt to smuggle drugs to the Netherlands. The LEA had received a tip-off about the bid and conducted a raid at the office of a private courier company in Clifton, Karachi. Subsequently, the officials confiscated 250 grams of heroin concealed in a box of bangles.