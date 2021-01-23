NUMS, NIH join hands to strengthen research cooperation in medical sciences

The National University of Medical Sciences (NUMS) and National Institute of Health Islamabad (NIH) Friday signed five-year Document of Understanding (DoU) to strengthen research cooperation in development of medical sciences.

The DoU was inked by NUMS Vice Chancellor Lt General (r) Syed Muhammad Imran Majeed and Executive Director NIH Major General Aamir Ikram held at the university.

Pro-Vice Chancellor Academics Major General (r) Saleem Ahmed Khan and Pro Vice Chancellor Administration Major General (r) Syed Reza Hamdani also attended the event.

Under the DoU, the two national institutions agreed to facilitate the exchange of faculties, scientists and experts for joint research project in order to promote research.

NUMS was “mandated to promote and achieve excellence in advanced health education, research and service delivery to eventually run the university healthcare system.

It also provides for cooperation “in exchange of scientific information books, journals and other relevant technical materials in the field of training, research and technology” in line with policies of NUMS and NIH. Both the sides agreed to appoint focal persons to monitor implementation of the programme and prepare annual progress report.

In his remarks, NUMS Vice Chancellor said NIH had played a pivotal role in the health sector, given the devastating impact of the pandemic; health sector ought to be accorded top priority as every sector now was dependent on it.

Major General Aamir Ikram said it would provide both the institutions an opportunity to work together and consolidate their efforts in the medical research.

He said he would focus on brining all stakeholders together and make efforts to bring international research for the promotion of the medical and clinical side for the benefit of the country.

He said he was making endeavours to transform NIH and elevate its standards to the international level.