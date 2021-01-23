Olivia Jade features Lori and addresses Red Table talk interview in YouTube return

She’s back. On Thursday, Lori Loughlin’s daughter and influencer Olivia Jade Giannulli posted her first YouTube video in more than a year.

The 15-minute vlog features a new intro containing a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it throwback clip of her dancing with her mother, who recently served less than two months in federal prison for her involvement in the 2019 college admissions scandal.

Olivia, 22, had temporarily quit social media following the controversy. While she does not talk about the Fuller House alum or the scandal in her new YouTube video, she does mention the sole interview she gave about how it affected her: Her apologetic Red Table Talk sit-down from last December.

“I think if you have any questions for me or you have anything to say or you’re like, ‘Why are you back,’ you can go watch that interview,” Olivia said in her YouTube video. “I think I kind of disclosed what I thought I needed to say on there.”

She then said, “Hey quick little editor’s note, because I didn’t want this to come up across the wrong way and I’d just rather say something and make the video look a little weird. I don’t mean to say that in a dismissive way or a pretentious way. I think what I was trying to get across is that I felt like the thing I wanted to do the most is apologize for so long and I felt like I got to do that at Red Table. And so although I can’t change the past, I can change how I act and what I do going forward. I just didn’t want anybody to take it the wrong way and it seemed like I was being like, ‘I went on Red Table and now my name is cleared.’ Like no, that’s not it.”

“But just for my own mental sanity, I don’t want to keep rehashing things,” Olivia said. “I just want to move on and do better and move forward and come back and do what I love, which is YouTube. So you don’t have to watch. Nobody’s forcing you. But I didn’t want that to be misread, okay? Enjoy.”

Lori and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were indicted for allegedly paying $500,000 in bribes to have Olivia, 22, and their daughter Isabella Giannulli, 21, admitted to the University of Southern California as recruits to the crew team, even though they are not rowers. The girls’ dad began a five-month sentence last November for his involvement in the scandal. On Red Table Talk, Olivia apologized “for contributing to the social inequality” and dubbed herself a “poster child of white privilege.”

In early December 2019, Olivia shared her first YouTube video since the scandal broke eight months prior, telling viewers that she wants to move on with her life and that she was excited to start filming vlogs again. A little more than two weeks later, she posted a makeup tutorial on YouTube.

Her newest video posted on Thursday shows Olivia demonstrating her daily routine—which includes brewing coffee, preparing a salad, and using a new skincare product—and talking about her new lifestyle living in an apartment with a new German Shepherd puppy named Milo.

“It is true. Like, when you do stuff you love and that makes you happy and you like, can feel that physically, it’s crazy,” she said. “Thank you guys so much for watching. I love you all. I’ll see you in my next one. Nighty night.”