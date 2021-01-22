Zidane says he still has players’ backing after humiliation

MADRID: Zinedine Zidane insisted his players still believe in him after Real Madrid suffered an embarrassing defeat by third-tier side Alcoyano in the Copa del Rey on Wednesday. La Liga’s reigning champions lost 2-1 to Alcoyano, who scored a remarkable winner in extra-time after having a man sent off. Real Madrid have now won only once in their last five games, with an extraordinary loss heaping more pressure on Zidane. Asked if he still had the backing of the players, Zidane said: “Yes I believe so, you have to ask them. We’ve done good things this season, apart from the last four games. Now we have La Liga and the Champions League and we have to work. Whether my message gets through, you have to ask them, I can’t answer that.” Zidane took responsibility for the defeat. “I’m the coach, it’s my fault,” he said. “I am responsible, the players have tried but well, we’re out.”













