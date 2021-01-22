Largest plastic waste collection and recycling plan launched

PepsiCo Pakistan has kicked off the largest plastic waste collection and recycling initiative in Pakistan under the Clean, Green Pakistan program.

The announcement was made by PepsiCo Chief Executive Officer Pakistan and Afghanistan Furqan Ahmed Syed during a project kickoff ceremony held in Islamabad.

Malik Amin Aslam, Prime Minister’s special assistant on Climate Change and Hammad Naqi Director General WWF-Pakistan were also present on the occasion. Under the project, PepsiCo through its partnership with Green Earth Recycling (GER) and WWF Pakistan will collect 4,750 tons (4.75 million kgs) of plastic waste and focus on recycling the collected waste in purposeful ways.

The initiative is consistent with PepsiCo’s global sustainability goal of fundamentally changing the way the world interacts with its packaging to deliver on its vision of a world where plastics need never become waste. As part of this commitment, PepsiCo is investing to increase recycling rates in key markets through campaigns that encourage consumers to recycle and partnerships to increase and improve recycling infrastructure. During the ceremony, PepsiCo unveiled a snacks display rack made of recycled flexible plastic packaging the company intends to put into market. The key breakthrough that PepsiCo and its partner GER have been able to achieve, working together on this initiative for over a year, is the ability to convert flexible plastic packaging into plastic sheets.