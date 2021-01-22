Profit rates on CDNS certificates increased

The government on Thursday issued revised profit rates for Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) certificates, according to a notification. According to the new rates, the profit on the Defence Saving Certificate has been revised to 9.42 percent from 8.49 percent. Likewise, profit on Regular Income Certificates has been increased to 9 percent from 8.04 percent.

The profit rate on the Special Savings Certificate has been increased from 7.77 percent to 7.97 percent, while the Behbood Savings Certificates profit rate has been increased to 11.28 percent from 10.32 percent.

The profit rate has also been increased on Pensioners Benefit Accounts to 11.28 percent from 10.32 percent. The profit rate has also increased on the Shuhada Family Welfare Account to 11.28 percent from 10.32 percent.

The notification also stated that the profit rate has also been increased on short-term savings certificates. As per the new rates, the profit on the three-month certificate has increased to 6.76 percent. The profit rate on six-month saving certificates has been increased to 6.82 percent from 6.80 percent. The profit rate on 12-month short-term saving certificates has been increased to 6.92 percent from 6.80 percent.

However, the profit rate on the savings account remains at 5.5percent. The notification issued by the finance ministry will come into effect from January 21.