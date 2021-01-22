MoU signed between KORT, CDA to make Islamabad disabled friendly

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Kashmir Orphan Relief Trust (KORT) and Capital Development Authority (CDA) at Parliament House to make Islamabad disable friendly at the Parliament House. The MoU was signed by Chairman KORT and Director General CDA.

National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser after witnessing the signing of the MoU said that taking care of needy and destitute is the collective responsibility as this segment of the society is marganizalized and need our care and attention. He also emphasised to take initiatives to cater the needs of street children. He appreciated the performance of the Special Parliamentary Committee on Disable Persons which is the ever first Special Parliamentary Committee to deliberate upon and take policy initiatives for the welfare of orphans, street children and disable segment of the Society. He said that Parliament House was also in process of being made disabled friendly. He stressed on all government departments to get their buildings for disabled audit for making them “more friendly”.

The speaker said that the present government envisions a true welfare state based on Islamic principles of justice, equality and respect for humanity. He said that various measures have been adopted for welfare of the marginalised segments. He said that through implementation of this MoU CDA and KORT would work together to make Islamabad disability friendly.

MNA Nafeesa Khattak appreciated the efforts of Speaker Asad Qaiser to take pain for the welfare of the needy and destitute. Chairman KORT Chaudry Muhammad Akhtar appreciated the cause of Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser and assured to collaborate with CDA to make Islamabad a First ever disable friendly city of the country.